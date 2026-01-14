Read more
9:39 AM · 14 January 2026

ETHEREUM: Is the crypto bull run back? 🎢

After Bitcoin climbed above $95,000, the second-largest cryptocurrency: Ethereum also joined the rally, rebounding to its highest level in a month. On January 15, 2026, shareholders of BitMine Immersion Technologies - the world’s largest publicly discussed “Ethereum holding” vehicle led by Fundstrat’s well-known strategist Tom Lee (holding roughly 3.5% of ETH’s available supply) - will vote on a massive share issuance intended to fund additional ETH purchases in the market. If shareholders approve the plan, which Lee is strongly advocating, Ethereum could gain a very large, price-insensitive buyer - and if Bitcoin continues to recover, that combination may support an attempt to re-establish an upward trend.

BitMine Immersion Technologies is aiming to accumulate 5% of all ETH in circulation, implying the company would still need to purchase additional ETH worth more than $6 billion at current prices. The firm currently holds over 4.16 million ETH, acquired at an average price of around $3,120, and plans a 1:10 increase in authorized shares (from 500 million to 5 billion shares). The company argues that 2026 should bring a gradual recovery in Ethereum’s price, with 2027–2028 potentially delivering much stronger gains.

Ethereum chart (D1)

While a sustained uptrend is not guaranteed, the chart is starting to show more constructive signals for bulls. ETH has moved above the 50-day moving average on the daily timeframe (orange line) and is approaching a test of the key 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200) (red line), where a notional trend line also currently sits. A move above $3,500 could open the door to a test of $3,800 in the relatively near term — a level that looks like the next potential resistance based on recent price action. The key support zone is currently the $3,100–$3,200 area, where we see the pre-breakout consolidation range, the last large green candle, and the 50-day EMA. Recently, Standard Chartered also raised its long-term Ethereum price target to $40,000 by the end of 2030, while lowering its 2026 target to $7,500 from $13,000 previously — still implying an upside of more than 100% from current levels.

 

Source: xStation5

16 January 2026, 7:14 PM

Daily summary: Banks and tech drag indices up 🏭US industry stays strong
16 January 2026, 5:06 PM

Largest in its class: What do BlackRock’s earnings say about the market?
16 January 2026, 2:57 PM

US OPEN: Bank and fund earnings support valuations.
16 January 2026, 1:02 PM

MIDDAY WRAP: Capital flows into European technology stocks 💸🔎

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits