Euro gains slightly after CPI data readings from particular German states

The EURUSD pair reacted with slight increases to readings of September CPI data from the German states. Although the annual data came out lower than earlier figures, so on a monthly basis price pressures in the German economy increased. Such data theoretically could prompt the ECB to cut rates more slowly, although the magnitude of the surprise does not appear to be large enough to change the central bank's approach in the long term.
Source: Bloomberg Financial LP
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app