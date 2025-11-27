European Central Banks publishes minutes📋EURUSD gains slightly

European Central Bank: key comments from the published minutes of the latest ECB meeting
- The minutes indicated that policymakers should remain fully open to different monetary policy scenarios.
- It was noted that some members believe the rate-cutting cycle has come to an end.
- The ECB also highlighted that its projections have much lower informational value over longer horizons, which limits the impact of monetary policy in those periods.
- The assessment of the inflation outlook remained broadly unchanged.
- The overall economic picture continues to be marked by high uncertainty.
- Most members judged that the risks surrounding the inflation outlook are two-sided.
- It was also emphasized that staying open-minded about various scenarios remains important.
EURUSD (M5 timeframe)
The euro is rising following comments suggesting a pause in the eurozone rate-cutting cycle. The Bank signals that inflation risks are still present. EURUSD is moving toward 1.159, recovering losses after recent declines.
Source: xStation5
