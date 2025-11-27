Read more
12:40 PM · 27 November 2025

European Central Banks publishes minutes📋EURUSD gains slightly

European Central Bank: key comments from the published minutes of the latest ECB meeting

  • The minutes indicated that policymakers should remain fully open to different monetary policy scenarios.
  • It was noted that some members believe the rate-cutting cycle has come to an end.
  • The ECB also highlighted that its projections have much lower informational value over longer horizons, which limits the impact of monetary policy in those periods.
  • The assessment of the inflation outlook remained broadly unchanged.
  • The overall economic picture continues to be marked by high uncertainty.
  • Most members judged that the risks surrounding the inflation outlook are two-sided.
  • It was also emphasized that staying open-minded about various scenarios remains important.

EURUSD (M5 timeframe)

The euro is rising following comments suggesting a pause in the eurozone rate-cutting cycle. The Bank signals that inflation risks are still present. EURUSD is moving toward 1.159, recovering losses after recent declines.

Source: xStation5

