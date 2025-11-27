Read more
7:18 AM · 27 November 2025

Economic Calendar: Thanksgiving in the USA. Markets Await ECB Minutes (27.11.2025)

Today, on Thanksgiving in the US, American markets will remain closed, meaning there will be no major US data releases and liquidity on global financial markets will be limited. In this environment, investors will closely monitor events in Europe and Canada, where key consumer and economic sentiment indicators are scheduled. The main focus will be on the release of the ECB meeting minutes, which could shape market expectations regarding future interest rate decisions in the euro area, and in turn influence global investor sentiment.

Today's Calendar:

Australia (01:30)
Private sector capital expenditure s.a. (q/q) for Q3: 6.4% (previous 0.2%, forecast 0.4%)

Norway (08:00)
Unemployment rate s.a. for October: current reading 4.5% (previous 4.8%)

Sweden (08:00)
Foreign trade balance (SEK) for October: current reading 1.5 bn (previous 4.9 bn - revised)

Turkey (08:00)
Foreign trade balance (USD) for October: current reading -7.58 bn (previous -6.9 bn)

Germany (08:00)
GfK Consumer Confidence for December: current reading -23.2 (forecast -23.2; previous -24.1)

Sweden (09:00)
Consumer Confidence Index for November: previous 96.8
Industrial Confidence Index for November: previous 100.2

Eurozone
Public speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone – 09:30

Eurozone (10:00)
Money supply M3 (y/y) for October: (forecast 2.8%; previous 2.8%)

Eurozone (11:00) – Economic Sentiment for November:
Business sentiment index: previous -0.46
Economic sentiment index: (forecast 96.9; previous 96.8)
Consumer sentiment index: (forecast -14; previous -14.2)
Producer sentiment index: (forecast -8; previous -8.2)
Services sentiment index: (forecast 4.4; previous 4)

Eurozone (12:00)
Public speech by ECB board member Luis de Guindos

Eurozone (13:30)
ECB meeting minutes for October

Canada (14:30)
Current account balance (CAD) for Q3: (forecast -15.5 bn; previous -21.16 bn)

 

