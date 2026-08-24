European gas continues to climb 🔥📈

European gas contracts are rising by nearly 3% in Monday’s session, while US gas is up just under 1%.

This is due to specific factors currently affecting Europe, which is dependent on gas imports.

Technical analysis of NATGAS.EU (D1)

On the chart, the price can be seen approaching the upper boundary of a narrowing upward trend. If resistance is broken, there is a significant probability that the uptrend will continue. In that scenario, the most clearly defined resistance zone is a broad range between approximately 76 and 81 euros. For sellers, support lies primarily at the lower boundary of the trend and at the level of the most recent peaks, around 64 euros. Source: xStation5