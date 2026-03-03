Read more
8:25 AM · 3 March 2026

🚨 EURUSD deepens decline, falls to key support zone

-
-
Open account Download free app
The euro is performing very poorly today, pressured by a strengthening US dollar and the prospect of a surge in energy prices that could “bury the chances” of a recovery in European industry. The EURUSD pair is down more than 0.3% and has slipped below a key support level at the 200-session exponential moving average (EMA200), an area from which the pair rebounded three times in 2025. Further increases in oil and gas prices could exert significant additional pressure, while a de-escalation or end to the conflict with Iran could provide support.

Unfortunately, there are currently no signs that the war momentum in the Middle East will reverse anytime soon. Netanyahu stated that Israel does not seek a prolonged war, but yesterday Trump did not rule out deploying ground troops and this morning said the United States is prepared for a long, victorious war. At present, rising gas prices in particular may pose a serious challenge for Europe and, consequently, for the euro. The chart shows RSI approaching oversold territory, while selling volume clearly dominates.

EURUSD (D1)

Source: xStation5

4 March 2026, 6:21 PM

Daily Summary – Indices rebound as oil markets await further developments
4 March 2026, 4:56 PM

📀Coinbase and MicroStrategy surge as Trump challenges Wall Street banks
4 March 2026, 4:24 PM

Iran: Situation overview and outlook
4 March 2026, 4:08 PM

US OPEN: Wall Street buoyed by robust data and shifting sentiment
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits