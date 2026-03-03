🚨 EURUSD deepens decline, falls to key support zone

Unfortunately, there are currently no signs that the war momentum in the Middle East will reverse anytime soon. Netanyahu stated that Israel does not seek a prolonged war, but yesterday Trump did not rule out deploying ground troops and this morning said the United States is prepared for a long, victorious war. At present, rising gas prices in particular may pose a serious challenge for Europe and, consequently, for the euro. The chart shows RSI approaching oversold territory, while selling volume clearly dominates.
EURUSD (D1)
Source: xStation5
