Read more

EURUSD drops 0.1% on hawkish statement from Fed St. Louis President 📉

3:17 PM 22 September 2025

Alberto Musalem, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, expressed moderate confidence in U.S. full employment while highlighting persistent inflation risks. He views policy as remaining between moderately restrictive and neutral, appropriate for the current economic outlook and ongoing uncertainty.

Musalem voted for a 25-basis-point cut to adjust policy in response to downside labor market risks, including lower job-finding expectations and weaker hiring, but sees limited room for further easing. He expects the labor market to remain at full employment in the foreseeable future. On inflation, he noted that tariff-related pressures have not yet fully materialized, while financial conditions—such as low credit spreads—keep supporting economic activity.

EURUSD stalled its recovery above 1.177 ahead of Musalem’s speech and is now testing a return below this key level. Despite this, the major currency pair is still up 0.2% on the day.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

24.09.2025
19:01

Daily Summary: The market is pricing in slower rate cuts, copper is closer to its ATH

Wall Street indices are recording declines today despite opening in positive territory. Comments from Jerome Powell at yesterday's conference continue...

 16:53

Copper prices soars due to mine closures! 📉

Copper prices soared during today's session, directly linked to potential disruptions in the global supply chain of this commodity. Copper has risen...

 16:05

Astera Labs Under Scrutiny: Correction or Fundamental Shift?

Astera Labs (ALAB.US) shares plunge over 10% during Wednesday's session. This marks one of the stock’s largest single-day drops since the beginning...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits