Read more
XTB Online Trading

EURUSD surges 0.8% reaching 1.5 month highs on weakening US dollar📈

4:44 PM 2 June 2025

The US Dollar weakens today again as investors see the risk of further trade war escalation, which may pressure the US economy - even into recession. Also, markets are more and more aware that even existing tariffs will affect the US economy, potentially bringing a bunch of uncertain effects. In the effect of that, we can see the EURUSD pair surging more than 0.7% today, reaching levels unseen since 22 April. The PMI and US ISM Manufacturing data for May came in weaker than expected (while the Final Manufacturing PMI from Germany came today only slightly weaker than anticipated), with declines in subindexes of new orders and employment. Also, construction spending unexpectedly fell again deeper in May.

Here are the Fed member, Lorie Logan remarks

  • When risks change materially, We're positioned to respond.
  • We have the time to see how the national policies impact the data.
  • The key risk is if higher short-term inflation expectations become entrenched.
  • Monetary policy is well positioned to wait and be patient. We're well-positioned to act if risks materialize.
  • Market volatility and uncertainty could cause households, and businesses, to pull back.
  • If tariffs change inflation expectations, that would be significant.
  • Risks are balanced on both sides of the mandate.
  • Inflation is still somewhat above target.
  • Labor market stable. Despite the uncertainty, the overall economy has been resilient

EURUSD (D1)

Today we can see the EURUSD surging above 1.142, and if the recent history will repeat, we can assume that even 1.17 level cannot be ruled out in the case of bullish breakout pattern. The major support zone is now near 1.13 level, while important resistance level is in the range of 1.145 and 1.15.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.06.2025
19:00

Daily summary: Indices gain as markets await tomorrow’s trade offers from U.S. partners 🔎📄

U.S. indices end the day in positive territory despite an uncertain cash session open. At the time of publication, the biggest gains are seen in...

 16:55

According to Bessent, China is now facing a key decision 📌

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the summit in Zurich, stated that China must decide whether it wants to be a credible partner on the...

 15:04

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mostly in line durable goods report and higher JOLTS data 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April: actual 7.391M; forecast 7.110M; previous 7.200M; 03:00 PM BST, United...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits