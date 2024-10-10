Read more
XTB Online Trading

📉EURUSD tests mid-August lows ahead of US CPI

12:33 PM 10 October 2024

💵US CPI report scheduled on 1:30 PM BST may increase US dollar volatility

Today's U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) report, which will be released at 1:30 PM BST, will be the most important macro reading of the week, shedding more light on whether the really very solid U.S. data seen recently will translate into a higher inflation reading and put more pressure on easing 'dovish' communication from the Fed. Wall Street is trading near historic highs ahead of the report, and bulls were not spooked by a strengthening dollar and 10-year yields, which rose to 4.09%, bouncing nearly 46 bps from September lows.

A report far above forecasts could seriously strengthen the dollar and lead to another wave of rising yields, entitling at most one rate cut this year. In contrast, a CPI below, or in line with, forecasts could reassure the market that the Fed will not be forced to change its communications (at least at this stage), and that price pressures in the economy are subsiding. Will the Fed be forced to back off from its announcement of an 'aggressive cycle' of cuts?

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

What to expect from today's report?

  • CPI inflation is expected to fall to 2.3% y/y from the previous level of 2.5% y/y. Lower energy costs are expected to be primarily responsible for the decline
  • On a monthly basis, the reading is expected to be 0.1% m/m, against a previous increase of 0.2% m/m
  • Core inflation, which is more crucial from the Fed's perspective, is expected to remain at 3.2% y/y, in line with the previous reading
  • On a monthly basis, growth is expected to be 0.2% m/m, slightly lower than the previous reading of 0.3% m/m. Growth of 0.2% m/m is consistent with reaching the inflation target within the forecast timeframe
  • It is worth noting that the decline in car prices has clearly slowed recently, so the impact of their prices is likely to be marginal. In recent readings, car and parts prices have had a significant impact on curbing inflation
  • Rental inflation and increased hotel prices will continue to be one of the main drivers for inflation
  • Higher wages are also one factor that points to core inflation remaining high



Fuel prices have fallen noticeably, which is likely to lead to lower inflation. The price sub-index from the service sector remained relatively unchanged in recent readings. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

The decline in car prices has clearly slowed. Although disinflation on an annual basis is evident, a monthly increase in prices is not out of the question. This points to continued pressure on underlying prices. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Rent inflation has rebounded recently, although the 18-month advance indicator in the form of Case Shiller prices indicated that rent inflation should continue to decline for several more months. Rent inflation is one of the main factors for overall and core inflation. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Why is inflation important to the Fed?

Recent statements by Fed members suggest that despite the recent rise in oil prices and strong labor market data, the consensus at the Federal Reserve is that price pressures are nonetheless under control and still on track for the 2% target. 

  • On the other hand, yesterday's minutes showed that the decision to cut 50 bps in September was not obvious, making a potentially higher-than-forecast report likely in the markets' view to almost rule out the prospect of cuts of more than 25 bps this year. 
  • Still stronger data from the labor market, wages, or GDP are not a 'guarantor' of higher inflation, as consumers' preferred capital allocation may have changed (rebuilding of still relatively low household savings, following the inflation wave)

EURUSD (D1 interval)

The pair weakened and fell below the key long-term support at the EMA200 level, near 1.095. On the other hand, however, the RSI shows a record oversold level, and in recent quarters the Eurodollar has repeatedly slipped below the 200-session exponential average, in response to market indecision. However, the double-peak formation looks worrying about the pair, especially in the context of recent weak publications from the eurozone.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

11.10.2024
15:50

US Open: Bullish Friday following banks' Q3 results

After yesterday's stagnation, US equities have entered Friday on an upbeat note. S&P500 trades 0.4% higher, Dow Jones rebounds 0.6%, small-cap...

 15:00

BREAKING: UoM's consumer sentiment below expectations📉EURUSD ticks higher

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for October: Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations:...

 13:50

COTTON gains almost 1% ahead of today USDA WASDE report 📈

Cotton prices on ICE (COTTON) are today almost 1% higher, rebounding since last sell-off. Overall, global demand is not very strong, however the last hurricanes...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 10 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 16 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 9 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
_ga cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 10 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 9 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 8 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 9 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 17 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 9 October 2026
_gid cc 10 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_omappvp cc 21 September 2035
_omappvs cc 9 October 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 7 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 9 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 9 October 2026
guest_id cc 9 October 2026
muc_ads cc 9 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 7 April 2025
MSPTC cc 3 November 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
personalization_id cc 9 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator