Read more

EURUSD ticks down as ECB confirms reaching inflation target 📌 🇪🇺

9:28 AM 25 July 2025

EURUSD pulls back by nearly 0.1% following the release of the ECB's updated inflation forecasts.

According to the latest survey, the inflation forecast was revised down by 0.2 percentage points for both 2025 (from 2.2% to 2%) and 2027 (from 2% to 1.8%). Additionally, it was estimated that tariffs would contribute to a marginal decline in inflation of 0.06% in the years 2025–2026, with no significant long-term impact.

The absence of notable deflationary pressure is expected to shift the ECB’s focus toward risks of weak economic growth, although it's worth noting that unlike the Fed, the ECB does not have a dual mandate—its sole objective is price stability.

ECB’s Gediminas Šimkus also addressed the inflation target, stating that “inflation is expected to remain at 2% in the medium term.” The latest forecast therefore confirms that the ECB is comfortable with the current price level, although an adverse tariff scenario could trigger a renewed push for rate cuts.

EURUSD has retreated below the 30-hour exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple). Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

25.07.2025
18:44

Daily Summary: Trade deal with the EU fuels end-of-week optimism 🎯

U.S. indexes post modest gains at the end of the week, driven by hopes for finalizing a trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union. President...

 17:53

Three markets to watch next week (28.07.2025)

Although last week was relatively calm in terms of market volatility, it was far from a “summer lull.” Ahead lies the potential implementation...

 17:50

U.S. indexes rise on hopes of finalizing a trade deal with the EU 📃🔎

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she had a positive phone conversation with President Trump and plans to meet with him...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits