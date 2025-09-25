EURUSD under pressure 📌Fed's Goolsbee and Schmid remarks on US monetary policy

Fed bankers Goolsbee and Schmid commented today on the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve policy. Below are their remarks.
Schmid (Fed)
-
A quarter-point rate cut was a reasonable risk-management move.
-
Inflation remains too high, while the labor market is still balanced.
-
The Fed’s supervisory role over banks is important for the central bank’s broader mission.
-
Future monetary policy decisions will be data-dependent.
-
Fed policy is currently slightly restrictive — which is the right place to be.
-
Inflation is still too high, and the current labor market remains largely in balance.
-
Recent data point to rising risks for the labor market.
-
A rate cut was appropriate to offset labor market risks.
-
The Fed is currently close to fulfilling its mandates, but policy must remain forward-looking.
Goolsbee (Fed)
-
I remain broadly optimistic that we are on the “golden path,” with inflation trending lower.
-
In the short term, the biggest concern is the risk of persistently higher inflation.
-
AI adoption by businesses has not been as large as many assume.
-
Historically, short or limited government shutdowns do not have lasting economic effects.
-
Some labor market measures are pointing to greater stability.
-
The labor market is cooling mildly.
-
If government can dictate to the central bank what to do with rates, inflation rises.
-
Rates could fall further if stagflation risks fade.
-
I see a “strange environment” with risks on both jobs and inflation.
-
Rates could come down quite a bit more if inflation heads toward 2%, but I am cautious about front-loading cuts.
-
Relying on inflation being transitory makes me uneasy.
-
I am somewhat uncomfortable with cutting rates too quickly based solely on slowing job data.
-
The labor market seems to be cooling while inflation is rising.
Source: xStation5