EURUSD under pressure 📌Fed's Goolsbee and Schmid remarks on US monetary policy

2:39 PM 25 September 2025

Fed bankers Goolsbee and Schmid commented today on the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve policy. Below are their remarks.

Schmid (Fed)

  • A quarter-point rate cut was a reasonable risk-management move.

  • Inflation remains too high, while the labor market is still balanced.

  • The Fed’s supervisory role over banks is important for the central bank’s broader mission.

  • Future monetary policy decisions will be data-dependent.

  • Fed policy is currently slightly restrictive — which is the right place to be.

  • Inflation is still too high, and the current labor market remains largely in balance.

  • Recent data point to rising risks for the labor market.

  • A rate cut was appropriate to offset labor market risks.

  • The Fed is currently close to fulfilling its mandates, but policy must remain forward-looking.

Goolsbee (Fed)

  • I remain broadly optimistic that we are on the “golden path,” with inflation trending lower.

  • In the short term, the biggest concern is the risk of persistently higher inflation.

  • AI adoption by businesses has not been as large as many assume.

  • Historically, short or limited government shutdowns do not have lasting economic effects.

  • Some labor market measures are pointing to greater stability.

  • The labor market is cooling mildly.

  • If government can dictate to the central bank what to do with rates, inflation rises.

  • Rates could fall further if stagflation risks fade.

  • I see a “strange environment” with risks on both jobs and inflation.

  • Rates could come down quite a bit more if inflation heads toward 2%, but I am cautious about front-loading cuts.

  • Relying on inflation being transitory makes me uneasy.

  • I am somewhat uncomfortable with cutting rates too quickly based solely on slowing job data.

  • The labor market seems to be cooling while inflation is rising.

 
 
 

