Fed Golsbee delivers hawkish commentary on upcoming FOMC decisions 🏛️

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in a call a few minutes ago that it would be “entirely prudent” for the U.S. central bank to slow the pace of interest rate cuts as the current rate/inflation ratio approaches what could be considered a neutral setting for monetary policy. The EURUSD pair saw a small downward push following those comments.

Notably, Goolsbee’s comments echoed recent remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who told reporters after the November 7 rate cut that “as we approach levels that are likely neutral or close to neutral, it may be appropriate to slow the pace at which we ease restrictions.”