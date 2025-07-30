Read more

FED Powell Conference (LIVE)

7:33 PM 30 July 2025

A conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has just begun. gun. Below are the most important comments made by the banker:

  • The economy is in a solid position.
  • Inflation is somewhat above the target.
  • Despite uncertainty, economy remains in solid position.
  • The current stance of policy leaves us well-positioned to respond in a timely way.
  • Indicators suggest economic growth has moderated.
  • Labor market conditions are broadly in balance and unemployment remains low. A wide set of indicators suggest that the job market is near maximum employment.
  • Tariffs have exerted pressure on some goods but wider impact uncertain.
  • I expect PCE up 2.5% and core up 2.7% in the 12 months through June. Tariffs are pushing up some goods prices. Tariffs are pushing up some goods prices. Most measures of longer-run inflation expectations are consistent with the Fed's goal.
  • A reasonable base case is a short-lived tariff inflation impact.
  • On track to wrap up policy review by late Summer.
  • We have made no decisions about September meeting.
  • Would characterize policy as modestly restrictive
  • The main number you have to look at is the unemployment rate.
  • Economy Calls For Modestly Restrictive Stance For Now
  • I expect to see more tariff impacts in inflation data.
  • Could say Fed looking through inflation by not hiking. (very hawkish remark)
  • The next steps we take are likely to be closer to neutral.

EURUSD is extending intraday downside during the Powell Conference.

 

Source: xStation 

