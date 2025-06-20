Fed's Barkin comments on US economy 🏛️

Fed member, Thomas Barkin commented today the situation in the US economy and businesses. Here is the breakdown from his remarks. His comments are more 'hawkish' than Fed Waller's; Barkin signals no rush with a rate cut and still 'wait & see' mode due to unexpected effects from tariffs.
Fed Barkin
-
Businesses are still in wait-and-see mode on capital spending and hiring plans.
-
There is no conviction on where trade policy will settle, or on how it will impact prices and jobs.
-
Firms not impacted by tariffs see confusion over trade policy as a moment to raise prices for other reasons.
-
Firms say they expect to raise prices later in the year as more expensive imported goods work into their inventories.
-
The job market and consumption are holding up.
-
There is nothing urgent in the data warranting a rate cut at this point.
-
We can't ignore a spike in inflation if it comes; price indexes are still above target.
-
I am not ready to dismiss inflation risk from tariffs.