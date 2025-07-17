Fed’s Daly Warns Against Premature Easing Despite Economic Strength

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly expressed cautious optimism about the current economic environment, noting that growth remains solid and the labor market resilient. She emphasized that while inflation has moderated in many areas, the Fed still has work to do to bring it fully under control. Daly warned against prematurely cutting rates, underscoring the importance of completing the "last mile" in the inflation fight without triggering unnecessary economic weakness.

EURUSD ticked down 0.1% following Daly's statement, bouncing back from 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple).

Source: xStation5