  
1:41 PM · 29 May 2026

German inflation data well below expectations. A dovish signal for ECB?

German inflation data came in below market expectations, showing that prices declined by 0.1% m/m in May according to the HICP measure and by as much as 0.2% m/m based on CPI. The release carries a clearly dovish tone ahead of the upcoming European Central Bank meeting.

  • German HICP YoY (Preliminary): 2.70% (forecast: 2.8%, previous: 2.90%)
  • German CPI YoY (Preliminary): 2.60% (forecast: 2.9%, previous: 2.90%)
  • German HICP MoM (Preliminary): -0.10% (forecast: 0.0%, previous: 0.50%)
  • German CPI MoM (Preliminary): -0.20% (forecast: 0.1%, previous: 0.60%)

EUR/USD remains below 1.166 today and is still trading beneath the key resistance marked by the 200-day EMA (red line). The pair is currently consolidating within the 1.1570–1.1760 range, while the moving averages are flattening, suggesting a lack of a clear directional impulse. An RSI reading near 47 and a neutral MACD indicate a balance between buyers and sellers. From a technical perspective, a breakout above 1.1760 could open the way toward 1.19, while a move below 1.1570 would increase the risk of a test of the 1.14–1.15 support zone.

Source: xStation5

29 May 2026, 1:50 PM

BREAKING: Sharp drop of the CAD; Canadian GDP data spooked investors 🚨
29 May 2026, 10:08 AM

EU50 near record highs: broad-based gains and buybacks support european equities 🔎
29 May 2026, 8:03 AM

Chart of the day: EURUSD awaits Germany CPI reacting to possible ECB policy change (29.05.2026)
29 May 2026, 7:44 AM

Economic calendar: German CPI in focus. What's next for DE40? (29.05.2026)
Forex
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits