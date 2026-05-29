US OPEN: Dell soars and keeps pushing tech stocks higher 🚀

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones is gaining 0.2% ahead of the final trading session of May—a month that has proven to be exceptionally strong for the stock markets. The AI narrative remains the main driver: Dell’s after-hours results literally sent the market soaring and pushed the entire computer industry sharply higher.

Dell reported a nearly ninefold year-over-year increase in AI revenue and raised its full-year guidance to $165–169 billion with EPS of $17.90—well above analysts’ expectations of $142.5 billion and $13.09 in EPS. It is Dell’s results that are driving market sentiment today; Dell joins the ranks of “tech dinosaurs” that have found a second life as AI players, much like Intel, Cisco, and Nokia before them. It is worth noting, however, that Goldman Sachs estimates that pension funds are poised to sell $14 billion worth of shares as part of their monthly rebalancing—the 12th-largest estimate of its kind since at least 2000.

On the sector front, technology and computer hardware are clearly winning: Dell +35%, HPE +17%, NetApp +19%, SMCI +10%, HP +7%. Today’s losers include space companies following the Blue Origin rocket explosion on the launch pad (ASTS -15%, Rocket Lab -5.5%), the apparel sector (Gap -15%, American Eagle -11%), and some cybersecurity firms (SentinelOne -16%).

Source: XTB

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