🚩 Gold drops 1%

Gold and silver prices are falling on Tuesday despite lower U.S. Treasury yields. Gold is trading near $4,500 per ounce, while silver remains slightly above $76, with a stronger U.S. dollar weighing on precious metals as oil prices surge.

Markets are once again pricing in oil-related risk following U.S. strikes on selected targets in Iran, while uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remains the key geopolitical transmission channel affecting energy, inflation expectations, and precious metals.

Brent crude (OIL) rebounded above $96 per barrel and is gaining nearly 3%, while WTI crude (OIL.WTI) has returned to the $93 area. Higher oil prices and ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East may support higher inflation expectations, the U.S. dollar, and interest rates - ultimately putting pressure on gold.

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index came in slightly below expectations, rising 0.8% YoY versus forecasts of 0.9%. Market attention is now shifting toward the Conference Board’s U.S. consumer confidence data.

GOLD (D1 chart)

Looking at the gold chart, the price remains below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and only slightly above the EMA200 (red line) as well as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near $4,450 per ounce. This area also marks a key support zone, additionally reinforced by the local March low. On the upside, the $4,670 area may serve as the nearest resistance zone, as it coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the latest bearish impulse (the large red candle from May 15).

Source: xStation5