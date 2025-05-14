Read more
XTB Online Trading

GOLD slumps 2.1% 📉

2:10 PM 14 May 2025

Gold loses pressured by easing trade tensions and uncertain effect of Russia-Ukraine talks 🚩

Increasing appetite for risky assets, easing trade tensions and still high 10-year US treasuries yield at 4.5% are still pressuring momentum on gold (GOLD), which is losing 2.1% today. Today, Donald Trump announced that there can be news about Russia-Ukraine, however we cannot predict will the news be positive (potentially pressuring gold) or negative (potentially supporting gold). Russia and Ukraine are set for their first high-level face-to-face talks since 2022 in Turkey, this week. Markets are waiting for the results, which may affect especially oil and gold prices.

GOLD (D1, H1 intervals)

GOLD approaches EMA50 (the orange line) - historically significant support zone. 

 

Source: xStation5

On the H1 interval, we can see gold falling to levels unseen since 14 April.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits