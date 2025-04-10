Read more
XTB Online Trading

House Republicans Narrowly Approve Trump's Budget Blueprint. EURUSD approaches 1.12

4:37 PM 10 April 2025

House Republicans narrowly passed President Trump's budget blueprint with a 216-214 vote on Thursday, marking a significant win for his legislative agenda after he paused some tariffs a day earlier.

The vote unlocks a fast-track procedure for legislation that would extend expiring tax cuts, implement additional tax reductions, and increase border security and defense spending.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

While Republicans agree on extending Trump's first-term tax cuts and boosting funding for border security and defense, they remain divided on specific spending cuts, particularly regarding Medicaid. The House plan requires at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts and allows $4 trillion in tax cuts, while the Senate version includes just $4 billion in cuts but allows over $5 trillion in tax reductions.

Democrats criticized the plan, with Leader Hakeem Jeffries arguing it would worsen America's affordability crisis by targeting essential benefits for tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy.


EURUSD (D1)

EUR/USD extends its gains and approaches previous highs as Trump’s plan passes through the House.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

11.04.2025
19:04

Daily summary: Bitcoin gains 5%, Wall Street tries to recover into week's end📈

U.S. indexes have recovered their opening losses and are heading toward the end of the session in positive territory (Nasdaq: +1.1%, S&P 500: +1.2%,...

 18:43

Wheat surges 3% on US drought and unfavorable Russian weather hurting exports 📈

Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) surges almost 3% today, reaching a key technical level as global trade tensions persist. What's even...

 17:59

GOLD gains 1.5% 📈

Gold is reaching new all-time highs today, rising by over 1.5% (having gained more than 2% at its peak), as demand for the precious metal remains very...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits