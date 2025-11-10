US100 gains 1.5% 📈

Read more
US100 futures are up about 1.5% today before the U.S. market open, recovering part of the recent losses amid improving sentiment around the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

  • Recent Senate votes have brought the passage of a temporary funding package closer. The market interprets this as a genuine step toward ending the more than 40-day government shutdown, even if the legislative process is not yet fully completed.
  • In this environment, investors prefer to be “early rather than late,” already pricing in a scenario of government reopening and a return to greater fiscal predictability, which supports U.S. asset valuations.
  • Additional fuel for the rebound comes from reports that China has temporarily suspended some export restrictions on rare earth metals.
  • This trend is further reinforced by very strong data from TSMC. Record revenues are reassuring the market about the durability of demand driven by artificial intelligence development, which remains a key engine of growth on Wall Street.
 

