Inflation in Eurozone in line with expectations 📌EURUSD above 1.15

9 AM GMT, Eurozone – May Inflation Data:
CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.6%
CPI (y/y): Actual 1.9%; Forecast 1.9%; Previous 2.2%
Core CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.1%
Core CPI (y/y): Actual 2.3%; Forecast 2.3%; Previous 2.7%
HICP excluding energy and food (m/m): Actual 0.1%; Forecast 0.1%; Previous 0.9%
HICP excluding energy and food (y/y): Actual 2.4%; Forecast 2.4%; Previous 2.7%
Following the recent slowdown in wage growth across the Eurozone, the latest inflation figures reflect emerging disinflationary trends across the continent. On a monthly basis, prices remained unchanged, while annual inflation fell below the European Central Bank’s 2% target. The EUR/USD briefly dipped below the 1.15 level, but is currently hovering near this key psychological support.
Source: xStation5