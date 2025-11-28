Read more
5:06 PM · 28 November 2025

Intel surges on rumors of chips for Apple

Intel
Stocks
INTC.US, Intel Corp
-
-
Apple
Stocks
AAPL.US, Apple Inc
-
-

During today’s trading session, Intel shares are rising by more than 7% following reports that the company could become a manufacturer of some of Apple’s M-series chips. The market interprets the potential collaboration as an opportunity to strengthen Intel’s position in the semiconductor industry and to rebuild its production capabilities, which is a significant factor in the current geopolitical context.

At this stage, discussions between the companies are still at a very early phase, and there is no certainty that they will result in a finalized agreement. Intel would reportedly produce the lower-end Apple chips starting in 2027, while the more advanced and high-performance chips would continue to be manufactured by the current partner, TSMC. Introducing Intel as an additional supplier allows Apple to diversify its supply chain and aligns with the strategy of promoting domestic production in the United States.

The current rise in Intel’s share price reflects the market’s reaction to the reports about a possible collaboration with Apple and the company’s potential role in producing M-series chips. Following the principle of “buy the rumor, sell the news,” the market reacts to unconfirmed information, while the further development of the situation remains uncertain and could affect the company’s valuation at any time.

 

28 November 2025, 6:53 PM

Daily Summary: Wall Street and energy markets end the month on a wave of gains.
28 November 2025, 6:18 PM

Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!
28 November 2025, 3:19 PM

US Open: After a Day Off, Wall Street Opens the Session in the Green
28 November 2025, 2:33 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (28.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits