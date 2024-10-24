Read more
XTB Online Trading

Is it time to invest in fixed income?

9:39 AM 24 October 2024

Markets continue to break their historical highs, at a time when central banks are starting more aggressive rate cut programs than expected just a few weeks ago. In this scenario, understanding the state of fixed income is key to deciding what we want to invest in. But what is happening in the United States and European markets? And what is the most convenient fixed income option for investors?

 

Fixed income in the United States

In the United States, the Federal Reserve, the body chaired by Jerome Powell, decided to cut interest rates by 50 basis points at the last meeting on September 18. Since then, and despite the market discounting new rate cuts, the 10-year bond, a type of fixed income, has not stopped rising. How is this possible?

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

The red line is the yield on bonds before September 18 and the blue line is currently. Source: www.ustreasuryyieldcurve.com

 

As can be seen in the image, 1-month to 6-month US bonds offer a lower return than they did before the rate cuts. However, starting with the 1-year bond, the return is higher than it was before the cuts. This is because the short-term fixed-income tranches are much more dependent on monetary policy decisions than the longer-term tranches, which, however, depend on other factors.

 

 

If we analyze the specific situation in the United States, we see that GDP growth is above 3%, the unemployment rate is again approaching its historical lows and that manufacturing and services are growing steadily. In addition, productivity is at its best and companies are reporting very positive corporate results.

Furthermore, inflation expectations at 5 and 10 years have broken analysts' forecasts in the latest reported data, offering a historic upward push. Given these circumstances, it is normal that fixed-income securities such as longer-term bonds are increasing in their profitability, consequently weighing down their price.

In this scenario, investors trust the markets, as demonstrated by asset allocation statistics, in which it can be seen that American investors trust the current opportunities offered by sectors such as technology, semiconductors, utilities or real estate.

Other reasons that we are seeing with greater relation to the performance of bonds are the probability of Donald Trump's victory in the next presidential elections. The tax cuts, protectionist policies and proposed fiscal stimuli are driving up their profitability,

 

 

Fuente: James Bianco

 

Corporate bonds

Corporate bonds are fixed-income securities issued by companies to raise financing. These securities are characterized by offering a spread or premium on the yield higher than that offered by the country's bonds: since they have a higher risk, they must pay a higher return to compensate and attract investors. Despite the theory, these fixed-income securities are trading at the lowest of the last 25 years. In economic situations where we enter a recession or instability, these spreads rise, as was seen in 2000, 2008 or 2020, while in times of growth, or in times when a soft landing scenario is discounted, they fall.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis.

In this scenario, marked by a complex geopolitical situation, high debt levels, global fragmentation and rising inflationary risks, we do not believe that it is worth investing in corporate bonds, since their profitability is only slightly higher than that offered by governments.

 

European Fixed Income

In this scenario, Europe is, without a doubt, the best opportunity we find in the fixed income market. While in the United States the macroeconomic data discount a strong growth in the country, in Europe we see a completely different situation.

This context is particularly marked by Germany, which could enter a technical recession this quarter. The manufacturing and services PMI data show a downward trend, and inflation is growing below the 2% target. Business results are leaving much to be desired and some of the most relevant indicators are showing data similar to 2008, such as employment. Demographics are declining and productivity growth is limited. Therefore, we believe that long-term European government bonds are facing a historic moment that investors can take advantage of.

In the case of the United States, the long-term tranches are not so dependent on rate cuts, but in Europe we have seen a greater correlation. While we believe that the fiscal impulse will not be as negative throughout the euro zone as it was this year, we expect it to continue to exert some drag on euro zone growth, mainly due to fiscal consolidation efforts in France, Italy and Germany. This means that the responsibility for stimulating growth falls almost entirely on the ECB's policy, which must be aggressive in its rate-cutting programmes.

 

How to invest in European fixed income?

CFDs

Within the XTB offer we can invest in CFDs that allow us to replicate the price of bonds. In this case we could also invest up or down.

If the profitability of bonds in Europe, as we have previously explained, evolves upwards, we could invest in the bund (German 10-year bond) waiting for a fall in the bond's yield that would drive its price up, while in the event that American treasuries gradually rise to levels higher than the current ones we could invest down in the TNOTE.

 

Source: Xstation 

 

Stocks and ETFs

To invest in government fixed income and be able to generate an appreciation via price when bond yields fall, we believe that doing so with ETFs is more efficient than with any other product due to their liquidity and low cost, which will allow us to sell our position at any time in a simple way and without commissions.

Within the XTB offer we have a wide range of ETFs that will allow us to replicate the performance of European government fixed income. However, the Eurozone Government Bond ETF, under the acronym XGLE.DE, seems to us to be the best alternative of all, due to its low costs and characteristics given that it has a modified duration of slightly more than 7 years.

Source: Xstation 
 
Share:
Back

Market News

25.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: US indices reduce initial gains; dollar resumes upward trend 🔔

Market sentiment during the European session was mixed. The DAX gained 0.2% despite weak results from Mercedes-Benz. The German Ifo Business Climate...

 18:32

Three markets to watch next week (28.10.2024)

The coming week will be very intense in terms of macroeconomic releases. Investors will receive data on the U.S. labor market and PCE inflation. Following...

 17:40

Deckers Outdoor gains 11.50% driven by 20% sales growth 📌

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.US) initially surged by even 13% (now +11.30%) after the company reported strong fiscal Q2 earnings, with net sales rising 20%...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 25 October 2024
test_cookie cc 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
_ga cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 24 October 2026
_gid cc 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_omappvp cc 6 October 2035
_omappvs cc 24 October 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 22 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 24 October 2026
guest_id cc 24 October 2026
muc_ads cc 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 22 April 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025
IDE cc 18 November 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
personalization_id cc 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator