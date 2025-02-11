Jerome Powell’s Testimony (LIVE)🔍

The financial world turned its attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he delivered his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress. This highly anticipated testimony came at a crucial juncture for the US economy and monetary policy.
Key Points from Jerome Powell's Testimony
Economic Outlook and Current State
The US economy demonstrates overall strength, with GDP growth exceeding 2% in 2024, supported by resilient consumer spending. However, equipment investment shows signs of slowing.
Inflation has made substantial progress toward the Fed's 2% goal, though it remains somewhat elevated. Total PCE rose 2.6% in the 12 months to December, while core PCE increased 2.8%.
The labor market maintains a stable position with the unemployment rate holding steady at low levels. Notably, Powell emphasized that labor conditions are not currently a source of inflationary pressures.
Policy Stance and Future Direction
Powell stressed there is no urgency to adjust monetary policy, indicating a patient approach to future rate decisions.
The Fed is prepared to maintain policy restraint for a longer period if the economy stays strong and inflation doesn't move decisively toward the 2% target.
Conversely, the Fed stands ready to ease policy if they observe unexpected labor market weakness or faster-than-anticipated inflation decline.
Framework Review and Long-term Strategy
A comprehensive review of the Fed's monetary policy framework is underway and will conclude by late summer.
The 2% inflation target will remain unchanged and is not subject to review.
The framework review will incorporate lessons from the past five years and include public engagement through Fed Listens events.
Risk Assessment
Powell emphasized that policy is well-positioned to handle current risks and uncertainties.
The Fed remains attentive to risks on both sides of its mandate - maximum employment and price stability.
The committee views the risks to achieving its goals as roughly balanced.
Powell's testimony reflects a cautious and balanced approach, suggesting the Fed will require substantial evidence before making any significant policy adjustments. The focus remains on achieving sustainable progress toward the 2% inflation target while maintaining strong labor market conditions.
There was slight reaction to the testimony on EURUSD pair. Source: xStation