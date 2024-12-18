(LIVE) Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference

Fed chair Powell starts conference after the Fed lowered interest rates by 25 bps to 4.5% in line with expectations on Wall Street. US indices lose after the Powell press conference starts; US100 is down almost 1%, US500 declines 0.6%; US dollar strengthens. Here is the transcription from the Powell's media conference.

Fed chair, Powell remarks

We can be more cautious as we consider more adjustments. Reducing policy restraint too slowly could unduly weaken the economy and employment.

Risks to achieving goals are roughly in balance. Total PCE probably rose 2.5% in the 12 months ending in November. The labor market is not a source of inflation pressures.

Consumer spending is resilient and investment in equipment has strengthened.

Economic activity has expanded at a solid pace. The labor market remains solid.

We're squarely focused on two goals. Four officials pencilled in 25 bps or less of cuts for 2025.

Policy stance is now significantly less restrictive. The monetary policy is well positioned to deal with risks. We can dial back policy restraint more slowly if inflation not moving sustainably toward 2%. Policymaker projections for the policy rate are higher for next year, consistent with higher inflation.

EURUSD drops to 1.04 after hawkish Powell remarks

Q&A:

Risks to the labor market have weakened

Labor market continues to cool, but at a limited and controllable pace

Inflation is cooling steadily, while it will move above the inflation target in the near term

The hawkish Powell is also causing a strong sell-off on the S&P 500, with the US500 testing the 6000 point area, where the rising trend line is also located.