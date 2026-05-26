  
7:39 AM · 26 May 2026

Macro Calendar: Geopolitics in focus (25.05.2026)

Market uncertainty is rising once again due to US and Israeli missile strikes on Iran and Lebanon. Consequently, global market attention will primarily shift toward geopolitics. Following the market holiday in the US, today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, but the afternoon session brings several tier-2 data points from the US economy.

Key Releases from the Asian Session

  • Apart from the leading and coincident indicators from Japan, no other major or unexpected macroeconomic data was released from main Asian economies.

Macroeconomic Calendar

  • 13:00 (BST) | Hungary – Interest Rate Decision. Consensus: Hold at 6.25%
  • 14:00 (BST) | USA – S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index y/y (March). Consensus: N/A | Previous: N/A
  • 15:00 (BST) | USA – Conference Board Consumer Confidence (May). Consensus: 92 | Previous: 92.8
  • 15:30 (BST) | USA – Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index (May). Consensus: N/A | Previous: N/A

Markets to Watch

  • Geopolitical Safe Havens (Gold, Oil, USD) – Increased volatility expected globally as markets react to the escalating military tensions in the Middle East.
  • US Dollar (USD) – The first days of trading this week bring increased volatility on the US currency; further geopolitical headlines will remain key for the greenback.
26 May 2026, 7:16 AM

Morning Wrap: US strikes Iran – what’s next for the negotiations? (25.05.2026)
25 May 2026, 6:22 PM

Daily Summary: Peace Optimism Drives Strong Rally Across Global Markets
25 May 2026, 4:57 PM

US–Iran Peace Under a Chinese Umbrella?
25 May 2026, 2:56 PM

US cash markets closed, futures rally on hopes of de-escalation
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