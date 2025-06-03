Read more
Macro Calendar - Will EMU Inflation Sway the ECB?

6:51 AM 3 June 2025

Today's economic calendar presents several key data releases. We begin with Swiss inflation data, though the Eurozone inflation figures will undoubtedly be of greater significance, especially ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday. It's important to note that these will be preliminary readings for May. Another crucial point on the calendar will be the release of US data, particularly labour market statistics.

Today's Calendar:

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for May:

  • CPI: forecast -0.1% YoY; previous 0.0% YoY;
  • CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Employment Data for April:

  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.2%; previous 6.2%;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for May:

  • CPI: previous 0.6% MoM;
  • CPI: forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;
  • Core CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • Core CPI: previous 1.0% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Total Vehicle Sales for May:

  • forecast 16.00M; previous 17.27M;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for April:

  • Factory orders ex transportation: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;
  • Factory Orders: forecast -3.1% MoM; previous 3.4% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: forecast -7.5% MoM; previous -7.5% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.2% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April:

  • forecast 7.110M; previous 7.192M;

05:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

09:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:

  • API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: previous -4.236M;
Market News

04.06.2025
19:11

Daily summary: Moderate gains on Wall Street after US macro data

U.S. private sector employment below expectations Private sector employment rose by just 37,000 in May reaching its lowest figure in more than two...

 18:27

Triangle formation on US500

US500 index is trading in an upward trend. However looking at the H1 interval, the price entered a local consolidation recently. This consolidation formed...

 18:09

DE40 - Technical analysis

The price of the German DE40 index continues its upward movement today. Recent two D1 candles are hammer formations. Although these types of formations...
More news

