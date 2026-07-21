Market Wrap: Bulls Return to Europe Thanks to U.S.-Iran Mediation and Data from Germany

Major European indices and futures are posting solid gains mid-session, continuing their rebound following a weaker start to the week.finance.yahoo+1

DE40 futures are up by around 0.80 per cent, the EU50 is rising by 1.10 per cent, and the pan-European STOXX 600 is trading in positive territory following the previous session’s losses, as investors price in the prospects of a de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The main driver behind the market movement is news of mediation between the US and Iran regarding a 10-day ceasefire, which is limiting the geopolitical premium in energy commodity prices and calming sentiment on the stock markets.

The rise in Germany was also driven by a significant jump in the ZEW index – the investor confidence indicator rose to 26.3 points from 10.5 points, well above forecasts (17.5 points), which economists attribute to Chancellor Merz’s pension and tax reforms.

WTI and Brent crude are rising slightly in real terms (Brent at around $90/bbl), although earlier in the session they had fallen by as much as 1 per cent, as the market weighs up the risk of a ceasefire against the threat of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by the Yemeni Houthis.

The dollar remains stable/slightly weaker (USDIDX index -0.05%), whilst gold is up by over 1% to around 4,065 USD/oz, and silver is recording a spectacular rise of over 5%, driven by hopes of de-escalation and easing inflationary pressure.

The technology sector is performing best (+2.12% contribution to the index), led by ASML and Infineon, followed by the energy sector (+1.52%) and the industrial sector (+0.93%).

The worst-performing sectors are telecoms/communications (-1.29 per cent, dragged down by Prosus and Deutsche Telekom), materials (-0.71 per cent) and healthcare (-0.24 per cent).

Company information

The biggest movements on the Euro Stoxx 50 today are being seen in technology and industrial companies, which are rising, whilst financial and telecoms companies are falling.