Market Wrap: Europe is catching up🔼 Will Eurozone CPI data determine the ECB’s rate hike?

The Euro Stoxx 50 opened the session up 0.60%, while the DAX gained 0.55% — European stock markets are moving higher despite growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the ECB, with the main drivers of the gains being a strong rally in tech stocks and slightly lower oil prices.

Flash data released today by Eurostat confirmed that inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 3.2% year-over-year in May (up from 3.0% in April)—above the ECB’s target and the highest level in over 2.5 years—with core inflation jumping to 2.5% and services inflation surging to 3.5% year-over-year. Market expectations for a 25-basis-point ECB rate hike as early as the June 11 meeting have surged, and Governing Council member Rehn described a potential move as a “preemptive hike,” confirming that inflation expectations remain anchored. Energy accounts for the lion’s share of the acceleration in inflation—the energy component rose by 10.9% y/y in May—driven by the conflict in the Middle East. The swap market prices the probability of a rate hike at the June 11 meeting at 97%.

Among the Euro Stoxx 50 sectors, telecommunications/communications (+4.72%) and technology (+2.17%) performed the best, while the industrial sector (+1.31%) and the financial sector (+1.03%) also provided a strong boost. Energy (–1.12%) and healthcare (–0.80%) closed in the red—the latter due to negative news from biotech companies.

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