Market Wrap: European equities at 3-week highs! Apple dips in US premarket!

Mergers, acquisitions and corporate events: UK retailer Sainsbury’s is selling the Argos brand for GBP 120 million. HSBC shares in Hong Kong reached record highs following the sale of its Australian assets.

Asian semiconductor rally: Following an earlier wave of selling, shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics jumped more than 20% in South Korea, driven by improving sentiment around the US AI sector. Japan’s JP225 gained 0.40%.

Strong Amazon vs. weaker Apple: In US pre-market trading, Amazon shares are up 12% following very strong financial results. Apple , meanwhile, is down 7% amid investor concerns over its elevated valuation (P/E ratio of 41x) and supply-chain disruptions, particularly in the memory-chip segment.

Europe remains in positive territory: Gains continue to dominate European markets. Stoxx 50 futures are up 0.5%, reaching their highest level in three weeks. The leaders are Italy ( ITA40 : +0.6%), Spain ( SPA35 : +0.5%), and France ( FRA40 : +0.55%). German DAX ( DE40 ) futures are rising 0.3%.

📊 Macroeconomics

Bank of Japan (BoJ) decision: Japan’s interest rates remained unchanged at 1.00%, while the bond-buying plan for August was also left unchanged. However, Governor Kazuo Ueda adopted a hawkish tone, noting that core inflation is approaching the 2% target and that the BoJ could accelerate rate hikes if financial conditions remain excessively accommodative.

Euro Area CPI inflation: The preliminary July CPI reading for the euro area showed inflation rising to 2.9% YoY, in line with expectations and up from 2.8% previously. Core inflation came in at 2.5% YoY, versus the 2.4% expected. Higher inflation in France (+2.4% YoY vs. +2.1% expected), together with comments from ECB policymakers Robert Holzmann and Robert Kocher, confirms that autumn interest-rate decisions will be entirely data-dependent.

Inflation breakdown: Energy prices were the main source of price pressure in Europe, with their annual rate of increase accelerating to 10%, up from 8.5% the previous month. Inflation in food, alcohol and tobacco slowed from 1.5% to 1.2%. Services inflation remains sticky, rising to 3.3% from 3.2%.

German labour market: Germany’s unemployment rate rose slightly more than expected in July, reaching 6.4% versus 6.3% previously, pointing to a mild cooling of the German economy.