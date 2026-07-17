Market Wrap: European indices decline amid US - Iran tensions📉 Semiconductors under pressure

European markets opened lower on Friday as escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher and reignited inflation concerns. However, the sell-off has remained relatively contained, with a strong start to the corporate earnings season helping to cushion losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down around 0.6% in early trading but remained on track for a modest weekly gain.

The United States and Iran have exchanged military strikes for a sixth consecutive day, raising the risk of further disruptions to global energy markets.

Rising oil prices have revived concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer, making it more difficult for central banks to continue easing monetary policy.

European markets are significantly outperforming their Asian counterparts, largely because European indices have much lower exposure to large-cap technology stocks.

The semiconductor sector came under pressure, with STMicroelectronics falling around 5% and ASML down approximately 3.5% .

falling around and down approximately . Investors are partly looking through the geopolitical tensions thanks to a strong start to the earnings season, particularly from major European banks, which supported equity markets earlier this week.

At the same time, leading strategists are becoming increasingly optimistic about European equities. According to a Bloomberg survey, UBS and Deutsche Bank have raised their year-end targets for the STOXX 600 , citing accelerating corporate earnings growth and the market's resilience to geopolitical risks.

survey, and have raised their year-end targets for the , citing accelerating corporate earnings growth and the market's resilience to geopolitical risks. UBS is now among the most bullish firms on European equities, forecasting that the STOXX 600 could gain around 8% by the end of the year.

could gain around by the end of the year. Better-than-expected U.S. inflation data has eased concerns about an immediate rise in interest rates, although higher oil prices are once again complicating the inflation outlook.

Investors are now turning their attention to next week's European Central Bank policy meeting.

policy meeting. Most economists expect the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged, although money markets have begun pricing in a higher probability of a rate hike later this year.

London's FTSE 100 was down around 0.3% , while France's CAC 40 lost approximately 0.6% and Germany's DAX declined about 0.5% .

was down around , while France's lost approximately and Germany's declined about . Southern European markets also traded lower, with Italy's FTSE MIB down roughly 1% and Spain's IBEX 35 slipping around 0.3%.

Charts of EU50 and DE40

Looking at the chart of Euro Stoxx 50 futures (EU50) we can clearly see that the EMA50 average become the support. Falling below the 6216 level may open the way for the longer correction even to 5925 points, where we can see the EMA200 (the red line). Inflation concerns and higher oil prices may drive the decline.

Source: xStation5

Futures on German DAX are falling today also, and are only slightly higher than the EMA200 (the red line) level, at 24,500 points. The RSI is close to the neutral levels at 44, but on the volume side we can see the dominating power of bears.

Source: xStation5

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