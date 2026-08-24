Market Wrap: European NATGAS futures surge nearly 4%; luxury sector sees stronger demand coming in China (34.08.2026)

The European session has a mixed character and is trading relatively quietly compared to last week's volatility (VSTOXX: -0.6%; EU50: -0.15%).

Futures on the German DAX (DE4), Dutch AEX (NED25), and UK FTSE 100 (UK100) are trading flat, while Italy (ITA40: -0.15%), France (FRA40: -0.15%), Poland (W20: -0.2%), and Switzerland (SUI20: -0.4%) are posting losses. An optimistic exception is Spain's IBEX 35 (SPA35: +0.3%).

Consumer goods companies, particularly luxury, fashion, and beauty names, stand out in Europe today (Hermes: +1.3%, LVMH: +1.1%, L’Oréal: +1.3%). The European financial sector (UniCredit: +1.05%; Deutsche Bank: +0.5%, Santander: +0.75%) and materials (BASF: +1.5%, Air Liquide: +0.6%) are also in the green. Energy and healthcare are lagging the most.

European luxury companies are seeing the first signs of stabilization and a demand rebound in China, driven primarily by high-net-worth consumers. Although the market remains under strong pressure from capital outflow controls and taxation, forecasts point to improved performance in Q4. Key beneficiaries of this trend include Hermes, Kering, Burberry, and LVMH.

SSAB, Norsk Hydro: Shares of European steelmaker SSAB and aluminum supplier Norsk Hydro rose following the lack of a tariff agreement between the US and Canada. Maintaining existing trade barriers leaves highly favorable conditions intact for both companies. SSAB retains a local advantage in the US plate market, while Norsk Hydro benefits from preferential recycling rules in the US.

Alibaba: The company raised $10.2 billion in a record Hong Kong share placement to fund AI infrastructure, triggering an 8.5% drop in its stock. Despite share purchases by executive management, investors are concerned about earnings dilution and high capital expenditures. Additionally, prominent investor Michael Burry criticized the new issuance and announced he sold his entire position.

Shein: The company plans to raise up to $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong stock exchange debut, targeting a valuation of around $27 billion. This represents a significant drop from the $100 billion valuation achieved in 2022, resulting from financial losses, higher tariffs, and US regulatory scrutiny. The company's market debut is scheduled for September 1.