Market Wrap: SAP Shares Surge⚡European Stock Markets Are Turning Green🟩

Markets and macroeconomics

European indices are rising on Tuesday – the German DAX is up by around 1.3%, the French CAC 40 by 0.9%, the FTSE 100 by around 0.7%, and the pan-European Stoxx 600 is up by nearly 0.8–0.9%. The main catalyst for the gains is President Donald Trump’s decision to call off the planned strike on Iran following requests from allies in the Persian Gulf – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE – who urged that diplomacy be given more time.

Trump announced that there is a “very good chance” of a nuclear deal with Iran, which has clearly eased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Crude oil fell by around 2%, although Brent remains above $100 a barrel – contracts for July delivery are trading at around $109.8. The dollar has returned to an upward trajectory following Monday’s rebound – the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.3%, and the USDIDX is hovering around 99.13–99.14, reflecting fragile market sentiment.

Among the Euro Stoxx 50 sectors, the leaders are: Transport (+2.61%), Consumer Discretionary (+1.42%), Industrials (+1.36%) and Health Care (+1.12%). The Energy sector is the only one in negative territory (-0.03%), dragged down by weakness in TotalEnergies and Eni, whilst Materials are recording only a symbolic rise (+0.18%).

Index and sector chart – What drives the market?

The Communications sector (+2.61%), along with Consumer Discretionary (+1.42%) and Industrials (+1.36%), are driving the gains in the Euro Stoxx 50 today, whilst Energy is the only sector to post a slight loss (-0.03%). Source: XTB

The technology sector (SAP +6.92%, Rheinmetall +5.07%) and consumer and industrial goods are leading the gains on the Euro Stoxx 50, whilst Infineon (-1.81%) and ASML (-0.76%) remain among the few stocks in the red. Source: XTB

Today’s winners and losers on the European market; companies included in the EuroStoxx 50 and EU50 indices. Source: XTB

Companies