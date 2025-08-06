McDonald's on the new highs since the beginning of June, following the release of its Q2 2025 results 📊

McDonald’s published its results for 2Q25, which mostly turned out better than consensus expectations. The company recorded sales growth driven by new partnerships, including with the Minecraft movie, which helped rekindle interest in the fast-food chain.

At the level of comparable sales (referring to restaurants open for at least 13 months), the company recorded a 3.8% year-over-year increase. This marks a continuation of improved sentiment compared to a -1% decline in the same period in 2024. It is also a noticeably higher reading than the 2.49% growth forecasted by consensus. The momentum was supported primarily by international markets, where comparable sales increased by 4% year-over-year.

These trends led to a final revenue increase of 5% year-over-year to $6.8 billion. Due to a higher proportion of international revenues this quarter, a positive effect was also seen in the operating result, which rose by 11% year-over-year to $3.23 billion. After accounting for changes in the currency market (the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies compared to 2Q24), operating profit increased by 8% year-over-year. This also impacted earnings per share, which amounted to $3.14 and rose by 12% year-over-year (+10% year-over-year after adjusting for currency effects).

The overall message of the quarterly results remains positive, but for investors, the key question will be whether the company can maintain solid revenue growth in subsequent quarters without tying results to momentary fads, events, or deep discounts. In recent quarters, McDonald’s has particularly boosted revenue and sales volume through promotions, targeting customers whose demand is highly elastic depending on price changes.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2Q25

Comparable sales: +3.8% vs. -1% YoY; forecast +2.49%

Comparable sales in the USA: +2.5% vs. -0.7% YoY; forecast +2.33%

Comparable sales in international markets: +4%; forecast +1.84%

Comparable sales in international developmental licensed markets: +5.6%; forecast +3.64%

EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.80 YoY

Adjusted EPS: $3.19 vs. $2.97 YoY; forecast $3.14

Revenue: $6.84 billion, +5.4% YoY; forecast $6.7 billion

Operating profit: $3.23 billion, +11% YoY

McDonald’s chart (D1)

After reaching its lowest level since January in mid-June, McDonald’s shares have been moving in a nearly two-month-long upward trend. The approximately 2.7% increase following the company’s results pushed the share price to the first key resistance level after last week’s consolidation, defined by the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement near $306. Breaking through this level may provide strong arguments for bulls to continue the trend, especially in light of a potential upward crossover of the exponential moving averages by the EMA20 (light yellow line on the chart).

Source: xStation