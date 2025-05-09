Read more
Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🗽Tesla gains 6% despite weak sales data

4:31 PM 9 May 2025
  • Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3%
  • Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from U.S.–China talks — despite weak sales data in Europe and China.
  • Pinterest shares surge more than 7% on better-than-expected revenue and higher guidance for the next quarter.
  • The U.S. Dollar Index retreats by over 0.3%; Trump stated that 80% tariffs on China are, in his view, "appropriate" — a comment that weighed on equity market sentiment.

Tesla’s gains are slightly improving the mood in the US100 index, though most of the U.S. stock market is trading lower today. Source: xStation5

US30 Chart (H1)

The weakest U.S. index today is the Dow Jones futures (US30), where selling volume dominates. The key support for momentum remains the 200-period EMA on the H1 timeframe, which has triggered rebounds twice recently. The index has now slipped below the 50-period EMA.

Source: xStation5

Tesla (D1 Chart)

Data shows that Tesla’s sales dropped sharply in Europe in April — down nearly 81% in Sweden, reaching the lowest level in 2.5 years. European consumers are buying more Chinese EVs, and Tesla’s sales have declined for four consecutive months in most European countries. In Q1, total fully electric car sales in Europe rose by 28%, while Tesla’s sales fell by 37.2%. Despite this, investors are hopeful that positive developments in U.S.–China talks may offer a sales boost in China and pave the way for the implementation of Tesla’s autonomous driving software.

Source: xStation5

Stock companies news

 

  • 10X Genomics (TXG) jumped 6% after posting first-quarter numbers that outperformed analyst forecasts, fueling investor optimism around its biotech research tools.

  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM) dropped 6% as its revenue guidance for the current quarter came in softer than analysts expected, with the midpoint trailing consensus figures.

  • AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) surged 11% after delivering a strong Q1, with revenue benefiting from recent disruptions in the labor market that drove increased staffing demand.

  • CarGurus (CARG) rose 9% following a quarterly earnings release that beat expectations and was backed by a forward-looking forecast seen as encouraging by the Street.

  • Expedia (EXPE) slid 10% after trimming its gross bookings growth projection for 2025, raising concerns over the travel firm’s longer-term momentum.

  • Figs Inc. (FIGS) plunged 14% as the company behind medical apparel lowered its full-year forecast for adjusted EBITDA margins, sparking worries over profitability.

  • Globus Medical (GMED) fell 11% after missing earnings estimates, with analysts pointing to underperformance in its U.S. spine segment and ongoing integration hurdles from recent acquisitions.

  • Gogo (GOGO) soared 25% after the in-flight connectivity provider reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook, which reassured investors.

  • Green Dot (GDOT) climbed 18% after the digital payments company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance, signaling operational strength.

  • HubSpot (HUBS) declined 4% following weaker-than-anticipated adjusted earnings projections and the resignation of executive chairperson Brian Halligan.

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) sank 34% after reporting first-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations and slashing its full-year guidance.

  • Lyft (LYFT) rallied 11% on the back of better-than-expected gross bookings in Q1, offering a stark contrast to the lackluster report from competitor Uber.

  • Microchip Technology (MCHP) gained 9% after beating expectations for the fourth quarter and stating that the chip industry may have reached the bottom of its current downturn.

  • Pinterest (PINS) popped 13% as its revenue forecast for the next quarter exceeded market expectations, boosting confidence in the social platform’s growth path.

