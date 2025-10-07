Read more
7:22 AM · 7 October 2025

Morning Wrap (07.10.2025)

Key takeaways
  • Asian markets eased as investors took profits, while mixed regional data and a stronger yen added to a cautious tone.

  • Nikkei gives back part of yesterday’s gains, falling 1.2%. The move likely reflects profit-taking after a strong rebound in the previous session.

  • The yen continues to strengthen against the dollar, gaining 0.2% today.

  • U.S. trade balance data was scheduled for release today, but it will not be published due to the ongoing government shutdown.

  • Household spending in Japan rose 2.3%, beating expectations of 1.2% and up from the previous 1.4%. The stronger reading suggests improving consumer activity.

  • The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index fell by -3.5%, worse than the previous -3.1%, signaling continued caution among New Zealand households. 

  • Business confidence in New Zealand also declined, dropping to 18 from the previous 22, pointing to worse sentiment among firms.

8 October 2025, 7:23 PM

Daily Summary: Growth on most markets, Precious metals at ATH again
8 October 2025, 7:06 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD Slightly lower on FOMC minutes! 🚨
8 October 2025, 5:58 PM

UBS raises Micron’s price target. Shares are rising!
8 October 2025, 5:52 PM

Palladium gains over 6%!📈🚨

