Read more

Morning wrap (10.07.2025)

7:00 AM 10 July 2025

  • Wall Street index futures pull back slightly after yesterday’s gains. The US500 is down 0.2%. European index futures also show minor declines. Today, the key data points the market is waiting for are:

    • U.S. jobless claims (12:30 PM GMT)

    • EIA natural gas storage change (2:30 PM GMT)

    • Speeches by Fed members: Waller, Daly, and Musalem

  • Bitcoin briefly hit a new all-time high at $111,900, driven by growing risk appetite. It has since corrected to $111,000.

  • The US dollar is weakening (USDIDX -0.12% to 97), while EURUSD ticks up to 1.17410-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 4.34%, still 12 bps above June 30 levels.

  • Donald Trump imposes a 50% tariff on Brazil, citing digital restrictions on US companies, trade and social media. The Brazilian real weakens in response.

  • Gold gains nearly 0.3%, leading a rise in precious metals. Oil and natural gas volatility remains lowNATGAS stabilizes near $3.20 per MMBtu.

  • Brussels and Washington are in trade talks to protect the EU auto industry. Proposals include:
    Tariff cuts
    Import quotas
    Export credits tied to EU carmakers’ US sales.

  • The goal is to finalize a draft deal quickly before Trump potentially announces broad new tariffs in the coming days.

  • The EU aims to avoid steep US tariffs on vehicles, which could hurt exports and competitiveness.
    According to sources, the US has recently shown a more open stance.

Share:
Back

Market News

11.07.2025
11:05

Chart of the day - USDCAD (11.07.2025)

The Canadian dollar is down over 0.3% against the US dollar today following the announcement of new 35% tariffs on Canadian goods. The USDCAD pair rebounded...

 07:46

BREAKING: French CPI higher than expected 📈 EURUSD muted

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for June: French CPI: actual: 1% YoY; forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY; French...

 07:36

Economic calendar: French CPI, Canadian labour market, WASDE report (11.07.2025)

While trade and tariff issues remain at the forefront of financial markets’ attention, the end of the week will also bring a batch of macroeconomic...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits