BREAKING: SPA35 ticks down on lower-than-expected GDP in Spain 🇪🇸 📉

- Spanish GDP growth rate slows down more than expected.
- SPA35 trades in the red for the first time in 5 sessions.
09:00 AM BST, Spain - GDP data:
Spanish GDP (Q3): actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;
Spanish GDP (Q3): actual 0.6% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.8% QoQ;
