8:04 AM · 29 October 2025

BREAKING: SPA35 ticks down on lower-than-expected GDP in Spain 🇪🇸 📉

Key takeaways
  • Spanish GDP growth rate slows down more than expected.
  • SPA35 trades in the red for the first time in 5 sessions.

09:00 AM BST, Spain - GDP data:

  • Spanish GDP (Q3): actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;

  • Spanish GDP (Q3): actual 0.6% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.8% QoQ;

 

 

Source: xStation5

