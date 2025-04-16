Morning wrap (16.04.2025)

- Following yesterday’s session on Wall Street, during which indices erased earlier gains, today we’re witnessing a renewed sell-off in the U.S. stock market. The declines are mainly driven by fears of an escalating trade war, coupled with a lack of visible progress in talks between the United States and its allies on easing tariff policies.
- Nvidia shares fell by more than 6% after the U.S. market closed, in response to new export restrictions targeting China. Futures on the US500 are down 1.5%, while the US100 has dropped over 2%.
- Hong Kong has decided to suspend postal service to the United States. Under a new executive order, President Trump imposed a steep 245% tariff on imports of medical syringes and needles from China, citing excessive dependence on Chinese manufacturing.
- European index futures point to a lower open for markets across the continent, with the EU50 down nearly 1.5%. Dutch semiconductor giant ASML warned that the trade war could significantly affect its financial results in 2025 and 2026.
- Oil is down nearly 1.5%, retreating to around $60 per barrel, while natural gas (NATGAS) is down 1%. Among agricultural commodities, wheat and corn on the CBOT are gaining nearly 1.5%.
- Gold is climbing almost 3%, approaching $3,300 amid growing concerns about a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. Silver is trading 0.5% higher.
- In Japan, JP225 loses almost 2% and 30-year bonds rebounded as treasuries market volatility subsided. BoJ's Ueda hinted at a policy response to higher US tariffs. A slowing economy may limit the BoJ's plans to gradually rise interest rates.
