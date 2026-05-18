Morning Wrap (18.05.2026)

The KOSPI (South Korea) triggered the ‘sidecar’ mechanism for the second time in a row (a mechanism to control algorithmic trading on the stock exchange), falling by as much as 4.68% during the session, although it eventually recovered its losses and closed above zero. Tensions are being exacerbated by a wage dispute at Samsung Electronics — the trade union has entered government-mediated negotiations to avoid a strike at the company, which accounts for almost 25% of South Korean exports.