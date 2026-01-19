Morning wrap (19.01.2026)

-
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on European countries and the United Kingdom, set to take effect on February 1, 2026, at a rate of 10%, and to rise to 25% from June 1 if the United States does not obtain consent to purchase Greenland.
The list of countries covered by the tariffs includes Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Finland, with the initiative framed as a demand motivated by national security considerations.
Europe and the UK immediately outlined retaliatory measures, while at the same time signaling a willingness to negotiate before the tariffs actually take effect.
The European Union is preparing to reinstate a €93 billion package of retaliatory tariffs on US goods, which was suspended last year and could automatically return on February 6 if talks fail.
EU leaders are moving toward an emergency summit to coordinate a unified response and to demonstrate support for Denmark and Greenland.
US equity markets will remain closed today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The US dollar initially strengthened but then fully gave back its gains against the EUR, GBP, AUD, and NZD, reflecting market skepticism over the actual enforcement of the tariffs.
US equity index futures and US Treasury futures opened with a downside gap and remained under pressure, reflecting rising geopolitical and trade uncertainty.
European equity futures are also down by more than 1.00%.
Gold broke to a new all-time high above USD 4,670. Silver rebounded 4.70% to USD 93.300.
Japan’s machinery orders fell 11% m/m in November, more than twice the expected decline, signaling weak investment momentum.
China’s GDP growth slowed to 4.5% y/y in Q4, the weakest pace since the economy reopened, although full-year 2025 growth met the 5% target.
Strong exports offset weak domestic demand, but retail sales (0.9% y/y) and investment (-3.8% y/y) disappointed.
New home prices in China fell 0.4% m/m and 2.7% y/y in December, marking the steepest annual decline in five months. Property investment remains deeply negative (-17.2% y/y), continuing to weigh on confidence.
Cryptocurrencies are seeing a sharper pullback, driven by capital outflows from risk assets as well as delays in the US regulatory process for the market, including the Clarity Act.
