Morning Wrap (20.05.2026)

🌍 Geopolitics

Global diplomacy: Xi Jinping is hosting Vladimir Putin in Beijing today — less than a week after Trump’s high-profile visit to China. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi is wrapping up a summit in Seoul, Indian Prime Minister Modi is in Rome, and Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar is making his first foreign visit to Poland.

Iran / USA: Trump stated on Tuesday that the US may be forced to strike Iran again — a day after he called off a planned attack following the receipt of an Iranian peace proposal. Iran, in turn, presented a proposal demanding war reparations and the withdrawal of US troops. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

📊 The economy and central banks

Fed: Governor Paulson (Philadelphia Fed) stated that the current policy is appropriate, but that the markets are right to price in further rate rises or a prolonged hold. In subsequent comments, she described the risks as “super-elevated” and explicitly put a rate hike on the table should growth exceed potential. The minutes of the Fed’s April meeting are being published this evening — marking the biggest split in the vote since 1992.

ECB: Kocher, the Chair of the Governing Council, stated on television that a rate hike at the June meeting (11 June) is inevitable if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Nagel noted that the ECB may be forced to act in June due to the energy shock caused by Iran.

PBOC / China: China’s central bank kept LPR rates unchanged for the 12th consecutive time (1-year: 3.00%, 5-year: 3.50%). The PBOC set the USD/CNY fixing at 6.8397, well above the market estimate of 6.8072.