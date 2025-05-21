Morning wrap (21.05.2025)

- U.S. stock index futures are down between 0.2% and 0.3%, while European benchmark futures point to a slightly lower market open across the continent.
- Today’s macroeconomic calendar is nearly empty, except for UK CPI inflation data, so market attention will shift toward comments from Federal Reserve and ECB officials.
- The U.S. dollar is experiencing another weak session, with the EURUSD pair breaking above 1.133, gaining over 0.4%. Interestingly, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have climbed back above 4.5%, yet this hasn’t strengthened the dollar.
- Bitcoin is up over 1%, approaching its all-time highs, trading around $108,000, supported by the dollar’s decline.
- Ethereum is gaining 3.3%, and Uniswap is up more than 7%.
- According to the API report, U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose by nearly 2.5 million barrels, versus a forecasted decline of 1.8 million, following a prior sharp increase of nearly 4.29 million.
- Still, oil prices are up more than 1% today, ahead of the EIA data release at 2:30 PM (GMT).
- Natural gas is pulling back 1.5%, correcting part of yesterday’s 10% rally.
- In the precious metals market, sentiment is slightly weaker: Gold is up 0.3%, trading above $3,300 per ounce, while platinum is down nearly 1.5% following yesterday’s rebound.
- Among agricultural commodities, volatility is limited, but gains dominate.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".