Read more
XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (23.04.2025)

6:39 AM 23 April 2025

  • Stock markets rose sharply after Trump softened his tone, gains are especially visible in the USA. Futures contracts on the US500 are already gaining 1.50% today, US100 is trading 1.86% higher, and US2000 is up 1.65%.

  • Yields on 30-year bonds fell to 4.80%, and the US dollar strengthened by 0.25%. Investors received Trump's latest comments positively, despite the president's recent changing opinions.

  • Trump stated that he has no plans to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, despite earlier threats. However, he wants Powell to act more quickly on interest rate cuts.

  • Trump also adopted a softer tone towards China, stating that the US side will be "very nice" during negotiations. He warned, however, that the terms of the deal "could be tightened" if China does not cooperate.

  • Gold is seeing a 1.25% correction to 3335 USD per ounce.

  • The cryptocurrency market remains optimistic. Bitcoin rose to the level of 93,500 USD, and Ethereum to 1,800 USD.

  • Fed Governor Kugler emphasized the ongoing economic risks related to tariffs and uncertainty. She reaffirmed public confidence in the Fed and stated that inflation expectations remain anchored. According to Kugler, artificial intelligence should be seen as a potential driver of productivity growth, not a threat to jobs.

  • The preliminary PMI indicator for Australia in April showed slight declines in the manufacturing and services sectors (51.7 and 51.4 points, respectively).

  • In Japan, the manufacturing PMI remains in contraction territory for the tenth month (48.5 points), indicating weak orders and low business confidence.

  • The US is pressuring the UK to lower car tariffs from 10% to 2.5% and ease restrictions on agricultural imports. Regulations concerning the origin of goods are also being reviewed.

  • Tesla ultimately gained 5.40% in after-hours trading following its quarterly earnings release. The rise occurred despite a 71% drop in profits.

Share:
Back

Market News

24.04.2025
18:34

Daily Summary: Global Markets Navigate Tariff Uncertainty and Central Bank Signals

Markets rally on Fed rate cut prospects amid tariff concerns, with the US500 up 1.5%, US100 rising 2.1%, and US30 advancing 0.99%, extending gains...

 18:05

Alphabet – what to expect from Q1 2025 earnings❓

Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will release its 1Q25 earnings report today after the market closes. This will be the second earnings report among the so-called "Magnificent...

 16:12

Trump token dumps 16.5% as euphoria after Trump's announcement eases 📉

TRUMP token price tumbles sharply after investor euphoria over Donald Trump's announcement that the top 220 holders of the TRUMP token will be invited...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits