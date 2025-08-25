Read more

Morning wrap (25.08.2025)

6:50 AM 25 August 2025

  • Wall Street ended last week with a strong rebound (S&P 500: +1.5%, Nasdaq: +1.9%, DJIA: +1.9%, Russell: +3.86%) in response to dovish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who, citing greater risks to the labor market, opened the door to a potential rate cut in September. Currently, U.S. index futures are trading slightly lower (US500: -0.05%), while the EU50 is down 0.2%.

  • In the Asia-Pacific region, prospects of U.S. rate cuts are fueling broad optimism. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up more than 1.1%, driven mainly by gains in China (HSCEI: +1.8%, Hang Seng: +1.7%). Japan’s Nikkei 225 (+0.3%), Shanghai SE Composite (+0.72%), South Korea’s Kospi (+1%), and India’s Nifty 50 (+0.3%) are also in the green. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is trading flat.

  • China may potentially engage in government-funded renovation projects to support its still-struggling real estate market, according to Securities Daily citing industry experts. Chinese developers are seeing strong rallies (e.g., Vanke: +15%).

  • Retail sales in New Zealand unexpectedly rose in Q2 2025 (+0.5%, forecast -0.3%, previous +0.8%). The biggest gain was seen in electronics (+4.6% q/q), while the sharpest decline was in pharmaceuticals and “other” (-1.2% q/q).

  • On the forex market: the dollar index is slightly rebounding after Friday’s Powell-induced selloff (USDIDX: +0.15%). Safe-haven currencies are correcting the most, namely the Japanese yen (USDJPY: +0.25%) and the Swiss franc (USDCHF: +0.2%). EURUSD is down 0.14%, holding at 1.17. The biggest resistance to the dollar is coming from Antipodean currencies (AUDUSD: +0.05%, NZDUSD: +0.03%), which are gaining on risk appetite.

  • Precious metals are also pulling back: gold is down 0.2% to $3,364, silver -0.15% to $38.82, palladium -0.3%, with platinum being the exception, up 0.2%.

  • Energy commodities are also in decline: NATGAS is down 1.8%, while Brent and WTI crude are both lower (about -0.2%) despite Donald Trump’s threats that “massive sanctions” would be imposed on Russia if no war agreement can be reached within about two weeks.

  • Cryptocurrencies are extending losses after a volatile Sunday trading. Bitcoin is down 0.25% to $112,500, Ethereum -1.35% to $4,722, with contracts for Dogecoin (-2.2%), Sushi (-1.9%), and Chainlink (-0.4%) also in the red.

Share:
Back

Market News

26.08.2025
08:48

Political crisis in France deepens stock market declines

On Tuesday, financial markets in Europe are experiencing significant declines, with the Paris stock exchange suffering the biggest losses. The French CAC...

 07:46

Economic calendar: Durable goods orders, Fed and BoC bankers speeches

Tuesday's session on the financial markets begins with declines in the most important futures contracts based on European indices, suggesting that...

 06:35

Morning Wrap (26.08.2025)

Stocks in the APAC region are mostly trading lower after yesterday's weaker session on global markets, despite Friday's positive reaction to...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits