Morning wrap (25.08.2025)

-
Wall Street ended last week with a strong rebound (S&P 500: +1.5%, Nasdaq: +1.9%, DJIA: +1.9%, Russell: +3.86%) in response to dovish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who, citing greater risks to the labor market, opened the door to a potential rate cut in September. Currently, U.S. index futures are trading slightly lower (US500: -0.05%), while the EU50 is down 0.2%.
-
In the Asia-Pacific region, prospects of U.S. rate cuts are fueling broad optimism. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up more than 1.1%, driven mainly by gains in China (HSCEI: +1.8%, Hang Seng: +1.7%). Japan’s Nikkei 225 (+0.3%), Shanghai SE Composite (+0.72%), South Korea’s Kospi (+1%), and India’s Nifty 50 (+0.3%) are also in the green. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is trading flat.
-
China may potentially engage in government-funded renovation projects to support its still-struggling real estate market, according to Securities Daily citing industry experts. Chinese developers are seeing strong rallies (e.g., Vanke: +15%).
-
Retail sales in New Zealand unexpectedly rose in Q2 2025 (+0.5%, forecast -0.3%, previous +0.8%). The biggest gain was seen in electronics (+4.6% q/q), while the sharpest decline was in pharmaceuticals and “other” (-1.2% q/q).
-
On the forex market: the dollar index is slightly rebounding after Friday’s Powell-induced selloff (USDIDX: +0.15%). Safe-haven currencies are correcting the most, namely the Japanese yen (USDJPY: +0.25%) and the Swiss franc (USDCHF: +0.2%). EURUSD is down 0.14%, holding at 1.17. The biggest resistance to the dollar is coming from Antipodean currencies (AUDUSD: +0.05%, NZDUSD: +0.03%), which are gaining on risk appetite.
-
Precious metals are also pulling back: gold is down 0.2% to $3,364, silver -0.15% to $38.82, palladium -0.3%, with platinum being the exception, up 0.2%.
-
Energy commodities are also in decline: NATGAS is down 1.8%, while Brent and WTI crude are both lower (about -0.2%) despite Donald Trump’s threats that “massive sanctions” would be imposed on Russia if no war agreement can be reached within about two weeks.
-
Cryptocurrencies are extending losses after a volatile Sunday trading. Bitcoin is down 0.25% to $112,500, Ethereum -1.35% to $4,722, with contracts for Dogecoin (-2.2%), Sushi (-1.9%), and Chainlink (-0.4%) also in the red.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".