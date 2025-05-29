Read more
XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (29.05.2025)

6:55 AM 29 May 2025

  • Wall Street closed in the red yesterday ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report (S&P 500: -0.56%, DJIA: -0.58%, Nasdaq: -0.51%, Russell 2000: -1.08%). However, results confirming strong demand for AI are driving a 1.3% rebound in U.S. index futures.

  • Nvidia (NVDA.US) is gaining nearly 5% in after-hours trading following a strong earnings release. In Q1 2025, the company's revenue rose 69% year-over-year to $44.1 billion, while EPS beat Wall Street consensus ($0.81 vs. $0.73 expected ). The company forecasts an increase in gross margin from 61% to 72% in Q2.

  • The U.S. Court of International Trade unanimously blocked most of the tariffs introduced by Donald Trump, ruling they were illegally enacted through emergency law. The verdict mainly concerns the 10% global tariff, China tariffs, and the so-called fentanyl tariffs (on China, Canada, and Mexico). The only path to re-validate the tariffs would be a successful appeal by Trump's administration.

  • Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, released yesterday, confirm that the Fed is in a good position with current interest rates to respond to any risk factors that may emerge in future data. The risk of sticky inflation is elevated due to U.S. trade policy, whose scale and uncertainty have been weighing on the dollar.

  • The positive signals from tariffs and Nvidia sparked euphoria in Asia-Pacific markets. The biggest gains are seen in South Korea (Kospi: +1.8%), Japan (Nikkei 225: +1.67%), and China (HSCEI: +1.3%). Australia is also in the green (S&P/ASX 200: +0.2%), while India saw a slight correction (Nifty 50: -0.1%).

  • Some of the biggest gains are being recorded by Chinese processor-related stocks after the Trump administration instructed key semiconductor and electronics suppliers to reduce shipments to China.

  • Forex market: The U.S. dollar is strengthening against all G10 currencies following news of the tariff ruling (USDIDX: +0.43%). The biggest losses are seen in traditional safe-haven currencies: the Swiss franc (USDCHF: +0.68%), the yen (USDJPY: -0.7%), and the euro (EURUSD: -0.43% to 1.124).

  • Commodities: The tariff ruling is also supporting oil, which has recently been under pressure due to oversupply amid global economic concerns. Brent and WTI futures are extending gains by 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively, while NATGAS futures are also in the green (+0.45%). Gold, however, is correcting (-0.6% to $3,267 per ounce).

  • Crypto market: Broad optimism is visible. Bitcoin is up 0.3% to $107,700, Ethereum up 3.6% to $2,730. Gains are also seen in contracts for Sushi (+4.8%), Apecoin (+3.8%), Dogecoin (+2.5%), Polygon (+2.3%), and Chainlink (+1.1%).

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
11:13

Arista Networks down 6% on Nvidia Spectrum-X partnership with Meta Platform 📉

Arista Networks (ANET.US) saw its stock drop by over 6% yesterday following reports that Google Cloud and Meta—one of Arista’s key clients—are...

 08:03

BREAKING: Spanish CPI lower than expected

08:00 GMT - Spanish Inflation Data for May CPI MoM Flash (May): -0.1% actual vs 0% forecast vs 0.6% prior CPI YoY Flash (May): 1.9% actual...

 07:30

Chart of the Day - US100 (30.05.2025)

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3% in pre-market trading as a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated Trump's global tariffs, casting fresh uncertainty...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits