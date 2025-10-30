Morning wrap (30.10.2025)

The meeting between Trump and Xi was positive and yielded tangible results, as indicated by Donald Trump himself.

Trump announced the immediate lowering of fentanyl tariffs from 20% to 10%, which will reduce the overall tariff level to 47%.

Chip issues were considered, and according to arrangements, China is to purchase chips from Nvidia and other companies. However, there was no discussion regarding Blackwell chips.

All issues concerning rare earth exports have been resolved. Exports to the US are to continue without previous limitations.

China is to immediately commence soybean purchases, which have been minimal this year and virtually zero since the start of the trade war in April. China also conditionally agreed to sell TikTok.

Trump indicated that many topics were not discussed, but both sides promised further cooperation to improve trade relations. The issue of Taiwan or the issue of Russian oil purchases were not discussed.

The agreement is to last one year, after which it is to be extended, possibly on better terms.

Trump announced a visit to China next April.

Following Trump's comments on the meeting, Wall Street futures began to gain after an initial negative reaction. Currently, the US500 is up 0.15%, while the US100 is rising by 0.2%.

The EURUSD is also rebounding after yesterday's sharp declines, gaining 0.25%.

Gold is attempting to recover from yesterday's pullback, gaining 0.6%. Oil remains unchanged.

In summary, this is a return to the status quo of recent months, with marginally better terms for China and a potential increase in soybean imports. Nevertheless, trade barriers have not been fully lifted, key chips will not be purchased by China, and oil from Russia can continue to be purchased.