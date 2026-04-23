Morning Wrap: Ceasefire Fuels Wall Street Gains, but Political Uncertainty Remains

- Yesterday’s Wall Street session ended on a strongly positive note, with major US indices posting solid gains. The rally was largely driven by news of a ceasefire announced by President Trump ahead of talks with Iran. The S&P 500 rose about 1%, the Nasdaq gained over 1.6%, and the Dow Jones advanced by 0.8%.
- According to reports citing White House sources, US President Donald Trump has not set a specific timeline for extending the ceasefire with Iran. The absence of a deadline suggests an effort to maintain flexibility and give negotiations more room, while also highlighting uncertainty over the durability of the truce.
- Trump indicated that talks with Iran could begin as soon as Friday, depending on mediation progress and preconditions being met. Signals point to a possible resumption of dialogue within 36 to 72 hours, but the situation remains uncertain as key disagreements persist.
- Iranian officials say the main obstacles to negotiations are alleged violations of commitments, sanctions, and threats. They also stress that a full ceasefire is only meaningful if restrictions are lifted.
- Following the recent spike in tensions, Brent crude oil rose and remains around $97 per barrel.
- Germany sharply cut its 2026 GDP growth forecast from about 1% to 0.5%, citing the impact of the Iran conflict. Rising geopolitical tensions are pushing energy prices higher, weighing on the economy, while weaker exports and higher inflation further slow the recovery.
- Japan’s preliminary manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9 in April, well above expectations and the previous reading, pointing to the strongest expansion in the sector in a long time. Growth was driven by new orders and output, suggesting improving industrial conditions.
- Australia’s preliminary PMI also improved, rising to 50.1 from 46.6, signaling a return to slight expansion in the private sector after contraction. The rebound was led mainly by services, while manufacturing also moved back above the 50-point threshold.
- On the forex market, the US dollar continues to strengthen against most major peers.
- Asian equities remain under pressure due to ongoing US–Iran tensions, which are increasing risk aversion.
- Sentiment is also weaker in precious metals, with gold down about 0.7% testing $4,700 per ounce, while silver falls more than 2.5%, dropping below $76 per ounce.
- The negative mood extends to cryptocurrencies, where Bitcoin is slightly lower and Ethereum is down over 2%.
- Tesla reported stronger-than-expected earnings, particularly in profitability metrics, which was well received by investors. However, the report and company commentary highlight a more challenging development phase ahead, with increasing focus on capital-intensive projects in AI, robotics, and autonomous driving.
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