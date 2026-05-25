Morning Wrap: Geopolitical Risk-On After the Weekend🟩 (25.05. 2026)

🌍 GEOPOLITICS – Strait of Hormuz / Iran

Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that a “substantial proposal” regarding the reopening of the Strait is on the table, emphasising that diplomacy will be given every opportunity before alternatives are considered. Physical evidence of a partial reopening: two LNG tankers have left the Strait of Hormuz bound for Pakistan and China, and a supertanker carrying Iraqi oil for China left the Gulf on Saturday after being stranded for almost three months.

The US–Iran conflict remains the main driver of the markets. On Saturday, Trump announced that an agreement on opening the Strait of Hormuz was “largely negotiated” and that the deal would be announced shortly. However, on Sunday he reversed his stance, saying that there was no rush and that the naval blockade would remain in place until the agreement had been signed and ratified.

🏦 MACRO / CENTRAL BANKS

The new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, has taken office against a backdrop of stagflation – the markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike in January 2027, which marks a dramatic reversal from expectations prior to the outbreak of the conflict (two cuts in 2026). US consumer sentiment fell to record lows in May against a backdrop of rising fuel prices.

Lagarde has signalled a revision of the ECB’s inflation forecasts ahead of the 11 June meeting – the market is closely watching to see whether the ECB will adjust its interest rate path in the face of the energy shock. The NZIER recommends that the RBNZ keep rates at 2.25% this week (27 May), but indicates that rises are likely in the coming quarters.